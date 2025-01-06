CES 2025 is almost here, and we're expecting Nvidia to unveil the RTX 5000 series, AMD to show us what the next generation of Radeon GPUs will be called, and a bunch of other PC hardware that'll be ripe for upgrading to this year. It should be a wonderful time with the future of PC gaming on display with everything consumers will be able to buy later on in stores. But this year isn't normal, and really, no technology release for a while has.

We've seen leaked pricing for some Nvidia graphics cards that made my wallet weep. Naming schemes from AMD could be a carbon copy of the names used by its GPU rivals. Stock levels are always an issue, and prices for everything have been trending upwards. It couldn't be a worse year to upgrade your PC for most users.

Related 5 reasons I have mentally given up on upgrading my gaming PC Upgrading my gaming PC isn't my focus anymore, and I have a lot of reasons for it

5 GPUs are going to be expensive

There's no way around this one if you want the flagship

Close

Enthusiasts are not going to enjoy this year because the leaked pricing so far for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is going to hurt. The US price could be as high as $2,200 (or even more), as Chinese pricing is going to be around $2,600. When you remember that US prices never show how much you'll pay in additional taxes, expect a similar price tag at the register. The next-most affordable Nvidia card will be the RTX 5080, and that's going to be expensive as well.

Aha, you might think, but what about AMD and Intel. Well, you might ask that, but AMD has given up on the enthusiast market, so the next Radeon cards will be competing against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 instead. Intel gave up trying to compete even at the midrange, and the second generation of Arc GPUs is firmly aimed at the budget crowd.

That leaves Nvidia with assuming the performance crown, and gives them license to charge whatever the market will pay for it. With no viable competition, who can blame them really, and the shareholders will probably be happy because enterprise sales for AI will be astronomical, both in sales figures and in cost.

Related 3 reasons why right now is the worst time to upgrade your GPU Waiting just a little while longer will pay dividends for your future GPU upgrade

4 Arrow Lake is still a mess

AMD is the smart play for new CPUs but they're too popular