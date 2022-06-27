Those in the U.S. can now buy an unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G made its debut in April and while it was a great value, it was locked to wireless carriers T-Mobile and Metro. Today, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be made available to all, as an unlocked model is now available on Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus.com.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Specifications

Display
  • 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) at 60Hz , 409ppi
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB internal storage with microSD expansion up to 512GB
Battery and Charging
  • 4,500mAh non-removable with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging
Security
  • Under-display fingerprint reader
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP
  • Monochrome: 2MP
  • Macro: 2MP
  • Max video resolution at 1080p/30 fps. Slow Motion: 720p video at 120 fps
    Time-Lapse 1080p 30 fps
Front Camera(s)
  • 16MP
Ports
  • USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
  • N/A
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Wi-Fi: 2.4G/5G 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Bluetooth 5.1
Software
Color
  • Blue Smoke
Dimensions and Weight
  • 159.9mm x 73.2mm x 7.5mm / 173 grams
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G offers an elegant design, 6.43-inch AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup spearheaded by a 64MP sensor. The Nord N20 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB. Furthermore, the smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which isn’t too typical on most devices these days.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G on gray background

Most users should be able to get through a full day of use thanks to the phone’s 4,500mAh battery. Although it doesn’t offer wireless charging, it does have 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. While the Nord N20 5G is a sub-$300 smartphone, there are some things that you might want to consider before purchasing. So be sure to check out our hands-on review of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. If you’re ready to take the dive, you can purchase it below for $299.99.

    The OnePlus Nord N20 5G (Unlocked)

