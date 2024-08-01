Key Takeaways Google introduces new AI tools for Chrome - Lens integration, shopping comparison, and browsing history improvements.

Chrome users can now utilize Google Lens within the browser for image analysis and math problem solving.

AI-powered comparison tool in Chrome helps users easily compare products and make informed decisions while shopping online.

Google has been working hard on enhancing its Chrome browser with AI tools. Back in January 2024, the company added three useful AI tools to Chrome, including the ability to change your browser's theme to an AI-generated one. Now, the net giant is back with some more tools that it's planning to add to Chrome very soon.

In an emailed press release, Google takes some time to break down the three new tools coming to Chrome. It includes Google Lens integration, easier shopping tools, and a better browsing history. Unfortunately, it seems that all of these new features will be US only, so here's hoping they make the jump overseas eventually.

Google Chrome gets enhanced Lens integration

Image Credit: Google

If you've used Google's reverse image search feature, you're likely already familiar with Lens. It analyses images and tries to match them to other images across the internet. Now, Google Lens is getting integrated into the Chrome browser, and it comes with some nifty AI-powered features to boot.

If at any time you'd like to invoke the power of AI to analyze an image, you can feed it to Google Lens and then ask about it. The examples Google gave us include circling an unknown item and asking what it is, or highlighting a math equation to get help solving it.

Chrome gets an enhanced shopping price comparison tool

Image Credit: Google

If you're anything like me, you can't just look at one website if you're planning to make a big tech purchase but you're not sure which model to buy. I always have a ton of tabs open, each one featuring a different product on a different website, so I can compare reviews, prices, and specifications.

Fortunately, Google Chrome is getting a handy AI-powered "Tab compare" tool to help out people like myself. Chrome will ask if you'd like to make a comparison between all of your tabs, and if you agree, it will generate a table showing each product you're looking at. This comparison table will sort all of the important details in an easy-to-read format, which should help you make your mind up.

Chrome's browsing history tool gets a lot more intelligent

Image Credit: Google

Google Chrome is already pretty good at guessing what website you're trying to revisit when you dig through your browsing history, but right now, you need to make prods at the website's URL or title to find it. To make things easier, Google is adding a new feature that lets you ask the browser a question about what you looked at, and it'll do its best to answer you. The example Google gave was asking it "What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?" which Chrome answers by parsing your query and executing upon it.