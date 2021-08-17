Three UK is offering 100GB of free Google One storage for three months

Three UK has announced that all consumer customers on the network will be given three free months of Google One storage at no extra cost. The three free months of Google One subscription can be redeemed from today, giving extra storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. Google One storage, in particular, is useful for Google Photos as there is no longer unlimited free storage on the service, meaning that you can only upload up to 15GB of free storage before using up your entire allowance.

In the announcement, Three says that the offer is available to all customers with a valid Three mobile number on Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go, Mobile Broadband, and Home Broadband. The offer is only temporary, though it’s a long enough trial to help you work out whether or not Google One is something that you are interested in. Customers can share cloud storage and other benefits with up to five other people and can also get access to Google experts for support. When your trial expires, anything stored over 15GB will stay, though you won’t be able to upload anything to Google Drive or Google Photos without either clearing space or paying for a Google One subscription again.

If you’re interested, you can head over to Three’s website in the UK and provide your Three number in order to receive a link to sign up. Keep in mind that it will auto-renew with charges after three months unless canceled, and it’s only available to new Google One subscribers only until the 4th of August, 2023. If you’ve paid for Google One before, then you can’t take advantage of the offer, but it’s a great way to get to grips with it and see if it’s useful for you. Business customers are not eligible for this offer either.