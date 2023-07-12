Amazon TicWatch E3 $130 $200 Save $70 The TicWatch E3 offers a downright massive suite of smartwatch features for a sale price worth writing home about. The TicWatch E3 is 30% off now through the end of Tuesday, so you'll have to act fast! $130 at Amazon

Of all the Wear OS smartwatch manufacturers, Mobvoi offers the best bang for your buck. And thanks to some spectacular Amazon Prime Day sales, you can get even more value provided you are willing to embrace one of the TicWatch E3, which is one of the brand's last-generation models.

Why I love the Mobvoi TicWatch E3

The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 is a lightweight and IP68 water-resistant smartwatch running the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform as its more expensive counterparts. That means it delivers the same responsive, always-on display and robust fitness tracking hardware. Our team reviewed the TicWatch E3 when it first came out in 2021, and every positive note we had about it still rings true in today's slow-moving smartwatch arena. The TicWatch E3 has an excellent display and an impressive two-day battery life, especially considering the price. It supports GPS over Wi-Fi as well.

While this discount lasts, you simply won't find a better smartwatch at this price point. This is the best deal from Mobvoi's Prime Day 2023 sale, and it is definitely worth considering for anyone looking for a value smartwatch.

There is no denying that the TicWatch Pro 5 (there is no TicWatch 4) would be the better choice for a serious smartwatch enthusiast, but this last-gen option would be a fine option for the needs of the average user. The TicWatch E3 still works great for checking notifications, monitoring fitness goals, and other light tasks. And personally, that's all I need out of a smartwatch.