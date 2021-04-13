TicWatch GTH launches globally with skin temperature sensor and affordable pricing

After first releasing in its home country China in January, Mobvoi is now finally bringing its budget-friendly TicWatch GTH smartwatch to the global markets. The launch comes just after we found evidence inside the Mobvoi companion app that the company was gearing up to launch the TicWatch GTH globally.

TicWatch GTH: Specifications

Specs TicWatch GTH Dimensions & weight 43.2 x 35.2 x 10.5

59.4g Display 1.5-inch TFT

360 x 320 resolution

2.5D glass Sensors Heart rate sensor (optical)

3-Axis Accelerometer

Low latency Off-body sensor

Skin temperature sensor

SpO2 sensor

Respiration sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Protection 5 ATM (up to 50 meters underwater) Battery & Charging 260 mAh

Up to 7 days of battery life Other features 14 sports mode

Auto workout detection

Sleep quality analysis

24-hour heart rate monitoring

SpO2 measurement

Stress levels tracking

The TicWatch GTH is an affordable smartwatch featuring an Apple Watch-like square-face design. The watch sports a 1.55-inch TFT color display encased in a metal body and 2.5D glass with an interchangeable TPU strap. One of the key highlights of the watch is skin temperature monitoring which allows users to record their surface body temperature using the built-in skin temperature sensor. This feature is only available on a very few smartwatches on the markets, such as the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Charge 4.

Other features are something you’ll find on most modern smartwatches and fitness trackers, such as 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and blood oxygen saturation measurement. Mobvoi also bundles apps like TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe which the company says help the user improve their sleep and reduce stress levels.

The TicWatch GTH comes with 14 sports modes, including walking, indoor and outdoor walking, cycling, jump rope, rowing, swimming, freestyle workout, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga. The watch automatically identifies between common exercises and automatically detects when you start working out, thus saving you time having to select manually select exercise modes.

The watch is fitted with a 260mAh battery that claims to last up to a week on a single charge and has a 5 ATM waterproof rating.

Pricing & Availability

The TicWatch GTH will go on sale in the US, the UK, and Europe starting April 13. The watch is priced at $79.99/€79.99/£69.99 and will be available from Mobvoi.com and Amazon.