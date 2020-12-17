Pick up a TicWatch GTX for under $50 and enjoy the simplicity of tracking your health

I don’t need much from my smartwatch. Heck, I don’t really want much from my smartwatch, if I must be honest. I have my smartphone on me most of the time, so I don’t really have a need for most of the features a lot of smartwatches provide. I don’t really need things like Google Pay and Spotify running on my watch when my phone is right there. What I look for in a smartwatch is something that can track my fitness and motivate me to exercise. Monitoring my heart rate and sleep are great bonuses too. As it turns out, the TicWatch GTX does just that, and you can nab yourself one for under $50!

So, the TicWatch GTX offers all the basics you’d expect from a smartwatch. It will count your steps and track your workouts with the TicExercise app. You can also wear it in a swimming pool, as the watch is IP68 and swim-ready. You probably shouldn’t take it into the ocean, though. You’ll get notifications from your phone, and the GTX is able to smartly track your heart rate and sleep, which is helpful for your general health.

And… that’s about it! This TicWatch GTX is a very simple smartwatch, and honestly, that’s the way I like it. Smartwatches bloated with features aren’t really for me, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. While I went with the Galaxy Fit 2 because of my small wrists, the TicWatch GTX is a close second for me in terms of a smartwatch that does what I need it to do for cheap.

Exactly how cheap? If you clip the 20% coupon on the Amazon page, you’ll get this smartwatch for just $48.

TicWatch GTX If you're looking for a simple smartwatch that gets the basic job done, then you'll want the TicWatch GTX. Normally $60, you can clip the coupon the page to get this for $48! Buy at Amazon

The TicWatch GTX isn’t the only Mobvoi smartwatch on sale, either! Head on over to their Amazon store page for even more deals.