TicWatch Pro 3 drops to its lowest price yet, and it will get Wear OS 3

Samsung just released the Galaxy Watch 4 with Wear OS 3.0, an updated software platform with the best features from Samsung’s Tizen operating system and Wear OS 2. Google has confirmed a few existing Wear OS watches will eventually recieve the new update, and one of them is the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. That watch is now on sale for $239.99, which is the lowest recorded price yet, beating the previous one-day sale at Amazon by $10.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which offers similar performance as the 4100+ chip found in Fossil’s brand-new smartwatch lineup. You also get a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, a speaker and microphone (helpful for voice calls and Google Assistant), NFC for Google Pay, IP68 water/dust protection, and various health sensors. Check out our full review for all the details.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS This is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches currently available, and Mobvoi says it will get the Wear OS 3 update next year.

Google says the TicWatch Pro 3 will receive the upcoming Wear OS 3 update, but not until the “mid to second half of 2022.” That means you’ll eventually get the upgrade, but if you want the latest software right now (even with Samsung’s extensive modifications), check out the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.