Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 with LTE lands in France and Spain

Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is regarded as one of the best Wear OS-powered smartwatches out there. It was originally launched in September last year and subsequently arrived in India and select European markets a few months later. Now, the Chinese wearable maker is bringing its critically acclaimed smartwatch to two more markets.

Mobvoi has just launched the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE in France and Spain. Being an LTE model, the smartwatch supports SIM connectivity and will work on Orange’s LTE network. The smartwatch is already on sale in France and Spain and can be purchased from Amazon or Mobvoi’s online store at a starting price of €359.99.

Buy from Amazon France ||| Buy from Amazon Spain

For starters, the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is a flagship smartwatch from Mobvoi. It features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 in a body made out of stainless steel and plastic. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. In terms of fitness tracking features, the watch can monitor your heart rate, stress level, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, etc. It can also record various sports and exercise activities. The TicWatch Pro 3 LTE also has a built-in GPS for precise navigation and an IP68 rating for water and dust protection. The battery life is rated for up to 72 hours on a single charge and can be extended to 45 days using Essential Mode.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Review – The Smartwatch Upgrade That Wear OS Needs

Mobvoi recently rolled out a new software update to the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE, which brings several new improvements to the watch, including Google Assitant support, NFC payments, improved performance, a new suite of fitness tracking apps, battery optimizations, and more. Moreover, the smartwatch is also scheduled to receive the major Wear OS H-MR2 update next month, which is set to add even more features and improvements.