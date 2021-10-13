Mobvoi’s latest smartwatch packs the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset but no Wear OS 3

Mobvoi on Wednesday unveiled the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the latest entrant in the company’s ever-growing smartwatch portfolio. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is an upgraded version of the TicWatch Pro 3 that came out last year. Before you ask, no, the new smartwatch doesn’t run the latest and greatest Wear OS 3. Instead, you get the same old Wear OS 2, which is a shame.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Specifications

Specifications TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Dimensions & Weight 47 x 48 x 12.3mm

41g Display 1.4-inch AMOLED + FSTN LCD

454 x 454 px

Corning Gorilla Anti-Fingerprint Cover Glass Watchband size GPS version: Fluoro Rubber (interchangeable), 22mm

4G LTE version: Genuine Leather Silicone Strap (interchangeable), 22mm SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Co-processor: Mobvoi Dual Processor system

Memory 1GB RAM

8GB storage Sensors PPG heart rate sensor

SpO2 sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Low latency off-body sensor Connectivity & Extras Text 2 GPS GPS

Beidou

Glonass

Galileo

QZSS NFC Payments Yes, Google Pay Battery 577mAh Protection IP68

MIL-STD-810G OS Wear OS 2 Colors Shadow Black Price Text 2

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra comes in two versions: a GPS model and a 4G LTE model. The GPS model uses an interchangeable rubber strap, while the LTE model has a leather silicone strap. Barring these differences, both models are identical in most respect. Similar to the last year’s model, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra features a “Dual Display” setup consisting of a 1.4-inch primary AMOLED display and a secondary FSTN (Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic) LCD. The FSTN display sits on top of the AMOLED panel and is used for Always-on Display when the Smart Mode is activated. The watch case is made out of stainless steel, and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass Anti-Fingerprint Cover Glass on the front protecting the display.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s top-shelf Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The Snapdragon 4100+ is pretty much the same as the Snapdragon Wear 4100; the only difference is that the 4100+ features an Always-On Ultra-Low Power chip.

Coming to the health features, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, IHB/AFib detection to automatically alert you about irregular heartbeats, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, 20+ workout modes, mental fatigue assessments, and more.

The smartwatch packs a 577mAh battery which is unchanged from the TicWatch Pro 3. Mobvoi promises up to 72 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential Mode.

As mentioned at the start, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra runs the older Wear OS 2. Mobvoi hasn’t officially confirmed when it plans to update the watch to Wear OS 3.

Other highlights of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra include IP68 dust and water protection, Google Pay support, GPS and optional LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n, and a speaker.

Pricing & Availability

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS model will go on sale from October 13 for $299.99 / €299.99 / £289.99. Meanwhile, the LTE model will arrive sometime in November and retail for £329.99 / €359.99. Both models will be available for purchase from Amazon and Mobvoi.com.