TicWatch Pro 3 starts getting the major Wear OS H-MR2 update

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS owners are being treated to a fresh update. This is a major update that brings notable improvements to the system performance, adds new features, and fixes many bugs.

The rollout was announced (via Reddit) by TicWatch’s official Facebook group. The update is based on Wear OS H-MR2 and carries firmware version PMRB.210407.001. The update will be delivered to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS in a phased manner, with 10% of the user base receiving the OTA today, followed by a broader roll out over the coming days. The update should reach all units by April 24.



There are a plethora of new features and improvements waiting for TicWatch Pro 3 GPS owners in the latest update. There’s a new screen brightness layout, a new weather tile, an optimized launcher, updated security patches, and much more. Users can also look forward to improved system performance and faster app launch times.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Review – The Smartwatch Upgrade That Wear OS Needs

TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS H-MR2 Update Changelog:

New features Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant. New screen brightness layout. New Weather tile. New theater mode. Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.

Improvements Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar’s display to match the actual volume. Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher. Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher. Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection. Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms. Moved the “OK Google” switch from the watch’s settings menu to the Google assistant settings. Optimized the shutdown charging animation. Updated security patch to 2021-03-05.

Bug fixed Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect. Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging. Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone. Fixed other discovered bugs.



The Wear OS H-MR2 is currently rolling out to the GPS model TicWatch Pro 3 only. The LTE variant is scheduled to receive it in sometime May or June.