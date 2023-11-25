Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Excellent smartwatch deal The battery life champ of smartwatches $245 $350 Save $105 Black Friday is a great time to buy a smartwatch, but it's rare to see this good of a deal. The TicWatch Pro 5 can last an outstanding 80 hours in regular smartwatch mode. More importantly, you can save $105 on this excellent smartwatch right now. $245 at Amazon

The best Wear OS smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, and Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5 is a great example of that. Some smartwatches have a more limited feature set but offer insane battery life. Others provide an impressive feature set but only give you meager battery life. Mobvoi offers both with the TicWatch Pro 5. Best of all, you can get this smartwatch for a stunning $105 off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to just $245. Act fast because this deal probably won't make it through Cyber Monday.

Why you'll love the TicWatch Pro 5

Impressive hardware and great specs

A lot of smartwatches with excellent battery life cut corners in the display, processor, or just overall performance. You won't find that with the TicWatch Pro 5. It's got Qualcomm's newest W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform on the inside, which is the best smartwatch chip you'll find on the market today. Plus, you'll not only get one great display with the TicWatch Pro 5 but two. There's a brilliant OLED panel for displaying most content, but you'll also find a secondary display on top that's designed to show critical information while using limited power, once again extending battery life.

The best battery life of any Wear OS smartwatch

Mobvoi says that you'll get 80 hours of battery life, which is a huge claim. As it turns out, our reviewer got 4–5 days of battery life out of the TicWatch Pro 5 consistency. You can even choose to sacrifice some features or use the secondary display more often if you'd like the absolute best battery life. It's great that this is completely up to you. If you'd rather get a full feature set all the time, you'll still get multi-day battery life out of the TicWatch Pro 5.

It's tough to find a deal this good

Those are the highlights, but the TicWatch Pro 5 has all the features you'd expect out of a high-end Wear OS smartwatch. There's great integration with Android, solid fitness and health features, and a rugged form factor on the TicWatch Pro 5.

With that in mind, a deal this massive might not make it to Cyber Monday. Move quickly if you want to take advantage of this great smartwatch deal.