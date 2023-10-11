Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 $280 $350 Save $70 The TicWatch Pro 5 is a premium smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1. Its elegant design makes you look classy while providing top-notch features like excellent fitness and health metrics, long battery life, and easy accessibility to your apps via the rotating crown. Getting it for $70 less in this limited-time deal is definitely a steal. $280 at Amazon

Choosing the right smartwatch can be a chore as there are many devices to consider and features to remember. But, when it comes to the best smartwatches, few options can go head-to-head with Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5. Packed with the latest advancements in wearable technology, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a premium timepiece that perfectly balances value, features, and accessibility. Being a premium smartwatch means it's expensive, with a regular price tag of $350. However, thanks to this Prime Day deal that takes 20% off, you can snag it up for just $280.

Why should you buy the TicWatch Pro 5?

The TicWatch Pro 5 takes smartwatch performance to newer heights thanks to its Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor. Combined with its 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and the latest version of Wear OS, you can expect to enjoy a seamless user experience. You get faster loading times, smoother navigation, responsive commands, and support for many health and fitness features.

Speaking of health and fitness features, the TicWatch Pro 5 provides accurate metrics for many different activities, thanks to its host of sensors. It comes with intricate blood oxygen, heart rate, skin temperature, and GPS sensors, allowing you to get detailed metrics regarding your health and activities. You'll be able to keep track of your sleep quality, recovery time, VO2 max, and how you're doing in more than 100 workout modes, including open swimming. Simply sync your watch with the Google Fit app or Mobvoi's Health app, and your personalized insights will be provided in a detailed and easy-to-read format.

This watch also looks good on the wrist thanks to its premium round design with aluminum bezels and a silicone strap. Its rotating crown makes navigating and accessing your menus and notifications easy, and its bright OLED display ensures you can always read your screen, even in sunlight. The display supports always-on mode; you can customize the screen with your favorite widgets. A secondary ultra-low-power display is also available on this watch, helping you save battery life while providing basic information when the screen is off.

The battery life here is also great; you can get up to 80 hours on a single charge, and thanks to its fast charging capabilities, getting your watch juiced up when it's low won't be a problem. The TicWatch Pro 5 is simply a marvel in the smartwatch space. Its powerful performance, incredible battery life, intuitive design, and comprehensive health and fitness tracking make it one of the best wearables around. So, grab this time-limited Prime Day deal as soon as possible, as the watch will only stay at this price for a short time.