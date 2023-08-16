Key Takeaways The TicWatch Pro 5 Sandstone is a new color variant of Mobvoi's smartwatch, offering a lighter option with a beige wrist strap and case.

It has the same specifications as the standard model, including a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and a large battery that lasts up to 80 hours.

The watch features two displays and offers fitness tracking, health features, and connectivity with Wear OS apps.

Mobvoi's been producing smartwatches for some time now, and manages to provide some solid offerings in the Wear OS space. The company recently released the TicWatch Pro 5 and it's one of the best smartwatches you can buy, providing a great experience backed by excellent battery life. While the brand hasn't really strayed when it comes to the color options of its watches, choosing to stick with black for all of its previous releases, it now looks like the firm is branching out, giving users a new lighter color option with the introduction of the TicWatch Pro 5 Sandstone.

Now as far as differences from the standard model, there are none. So with the Sandstone release, you're just going to get the same innards, but with a new coat of paint on the outside. The TicWatch Pro 5 Sandstone variant comes with a beige-colored wrist strap and a lighter color case that also appears to have a slight beige tint to it as well. Overall, it's a nice look and is a touch different from standard colors like black and silver.

As far as the specifications of the watch, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and comes with a massive 628mAh battery that can provide up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge. Of course, if you ever need to top up, the watch supports quick charging, going from 0 to 65% in just 30 minutes. Perhaps one of the more unique features of the watch is that it has two displays — a standard OLED screen, and also a more power-efficient display that can show some of the basics of the watch without draining a lot of its power.

The watch is also touch, with a MIL-STD 810H rating, so it can withstand even the toughest and most challenging environments. Of course, you're going to get fitness, wellness, and health tracking features, along with the power of Wear OS to keep you connected with some of the best wearable apps out right now. The watch is now available to purchase in Obsidian and the new Sandstone color variant for $349.99.