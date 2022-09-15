TikTok decided to BeReal with its latest update

For the past few years, TikTok has been dominating short-form videos. So much so that competitors like Instagram and YouTube have often “borrowed” features from the app. But “borrowing” features from competitors has now become the norm as competition has now become more aggressive. Today, TikTok has announced that it is expanding its offerings, debuting a new feature, and incorporating new tools for creators on its platform.

The firm is introducing something called TikTok Now, a new way to share moments and experiences with others. TikTok Now will prompt users daily to capture a ten-second video or picture. Users can then share these spontaneous moments with others and get responses. The idea is to offer a more authentic sharing experience. If this concept sounds familiar, it’s because it is nearly identical to the formula that competitor BeReal uses. BeReal is based on sharing authentic moments by having its users take spontaneous images. It does this by notifying users to take a photo at different times each day. The task must be accomplished within two minutes, making the event stressful yet exciting. But what makes BeReal really different is that the app captures photos using the front and back camera, taking in the user and the surrounding area. Users can then react to posts using comments or emojis.

So, if you’re looking to try out TikTok Now, the company states that it is currently experimenting with the feature in the US. Interestingly enough, those outside the US will only be able to access the feature by downloading an entirely separate app called TikTok Now. The functionality will be the same, it just won’t be a feature located in the main app outside the United States. TikTok will also remain committed to its users’ safety, offering safety and privacy measures for those that are under the age of 18. The younger the user, the more restricted the account will be. For example, those under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content with the Explore feed, and anyone signing up for the service aged 13 through 15 will have limited commenting options. Naturally, if a user encounters something that might violate the guidelines of the service, they will be able to report the behavior.

Source: TikTok