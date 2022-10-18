TikTok adds new safety features and more LIVE guests

TikTok is definitely not one to rest on its laurels and is, once again, adding features and updating its app so that its community and creators can explore and enjoy a better and safer experience.

While TikTok is mostly known for its short-form vertical videos, the company does offer its creators the ability to host live streams as well. While having a live session with yourself and your audience can be great, having another guest could take it to another level. That’s why TikTok is now updating its Multi-Guest feature to allow up to five guests at one time, which will be broadcast as a grid or panel layout.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In its ongoing efforts to protect younger users of the platform, TikTok will soon require users starting a live stream to be at least 18 years of age or older. Currently, users can be 16 years old to start a stream, but starting on November 23, users under the age of 18 will no longer be able to live stream. Creators will also gain more control of their content with live content, being able to choose whether it will only reach an adult audience.

Furthermore, creators will be able to double down on keyword filtering, as TikTok will send reminders that will suggest new keywords that creators might want to filter out. Of course, this is just a small addition to an already robust platform that has added numerous features over the past few months.

With its most recent update, users now have a way to dislike comments that they find inappropriate. In addition, users can also experiment with its new spontaneous dual camera update, which many have deemed as a BeReal copy. While unconfirmed, the app could also bring a new live shopping experience to those in the United States that would put a new spin on online shopping. If you want to try it, check it out using the links below.

Source: TikTok