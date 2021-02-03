TikTok comes to Android TV to entertain the whole family

Millions of people are already hooked on the TikTok mobile app. Now, the social media sensation is making its way to Google’s Android TV—but there’s a catch.

The app is currently on the Google Play Store, but it apparently isn’t accessible in all regions around the world. So, yes, technically TikTok is available on Android TV, but not everyone can access it just yet.

TikTok on the big screen is essentially the same experience you’d get on a mobile device. Videos play vertically and can be scrolled through in the main feed, just like you would on your phone. Since TikTok content was made with vertical video in mind, however, viewing videos might look a little funky.

TikTok’s shortform videos are fun, genuine and creative. And now, we’re bringing that fun content to your television. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. All from the comfort of your couch.

For those located in the U.S., there are reports the app can’t be installed on Android TV devices. 9to5Google reports they were unable to install it on a Chromecast with Google TV. However, Android Police reported success installing it on a Chromecast—but in the U.K.

It’s unclear what TikTok’s approach is right now to a wider rollout. People are reported varying levels of success downloading it for their Android TV, so it might just be we have to wait a few days before it’s completely available in every region.

TikTok previously made its way to the big screen on Samsung TVs in December of last year. The experience coming to Android TV looks pretty much identical.