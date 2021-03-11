TikTok announces new tools to combat online harassment and bullying

TikTok has announced that it will be taking new measures to have a tighter grip over the kind of content that is being generated on the platform. Two new tools will be introduced on the video social media network to promote kindness. The first will give creators better control over comments, while the second one asks users to reconsider posting something which might be inappropriate.

With the Filter All Comments tool, users will gain the ability to hide all comments on their videos unless they approve them. The feature is basically an extension of the existing option that is available to users where they can filter spam, keywords, and offensive comments. This doesn’t mean that a user will no longer get harassed or abused, but they can now choose if they do or do not want the world to know about it.

The second feature will have the app prompt users before leaving comments that may be hurtful or inappropriate. For example, if a user is trying to leave an unruly comment on a certain post, the app is going to nudge them to edit or delete the comment. The only issue is that the warning does not stop users from actually posting these comments without editing them.

“Creating a safe and positive app environment that allows creative expression to thrive is our priority. We’ll continue to strengthen our safeguards for users, build tools that provide people with more control to shape their experience, and keep listening to feedback from our community and experts,” said Tara Wadhwa, Director of Policy at TikTok US.

Ever since its launch, TikTok has been questioned over its censorship guidelines. Last month, Business Insider reported about how a TikTok user’s video got 1 million views, but only for the wrong reasons. Chelsea Brickhama, a 38-year-old trans woman living in Florida, received transphobic comments and other attacks on her appearance. The app currently faces a ban in India and has just survived a ban from the United States as the countries have shown concerns about the app being owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. Earlier today, the app was banned in Pakistan after the Peshawar High Court ordered a ban on TikTok over “immoral and objectionable” content.