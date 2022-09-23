TikTok gives users a way to dislike comments on its platform

Despite TikTok’s overwhelming success, the company has continued to push its platform further, constantly adding new features and improvements. Today, it has announced a new way for the community to give feedback by disliking comments that are found on the platform.

TikTok began testing this feature earlier in the year, but it has now made it available to all. The new feedback system will allow users to give comments a “thumbs down.” Although there aren’t any rules for using the feature, TikTok stated the new interaction method would enable it to better see “inappropriate or irrelevant” comments. But it continued to say that its main priority was to introduce this feature to elevate the experience for its users. Regarding the front-facing portion of the feature, users will not be able to see how many times a comment has been given a thumbs down. Furthermore, users will be able to reverse their decision if they choose to.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Before the change, TikTok offered a few ways to give feedback on content. First, you could tap a heart to show that you liked a video. There was also the option to leave a comment, and the final two methods allowed users to either select that they weren’t interested in the content or report it. While TikTok did not state what they intend to do with the new thumbs-down system, it will be interesting to see how it affects users, creators, and the platform.

Over the past few months, TikTok has introduced quite a few features, some, like its Avatars, are just for added fun. At the same time, others are meant to improve your well-being by adding more tools to curb your short-form video-watching habits. The company has also pushed to improve its transparency by introducing new APIs. TikTok has become a giant in recent years, causing competitors like Instagram and YouTube to pivot their platforms by introducing short-form vertical videos. While some platforms have had users embrace the new changes, others have not been so lucky, receiving severe backlash.

Source: TikTok (Twitter)

Via: Engadget