Perhaps feeling the heat from YouTube Shorts, TikTok is diving into new ways to reward its creators. Today, the company announced its new Creativity Program, with the aim to reward creativity and ironically, longer videos posted to the platform. While it sounds intriguing, unfortunately, it won't be available to all at first, and will instead be offered as a limited beta. TikTok states that it will be invite-only, but then will be opened up to eligible creators in the United States in the next few months.

As far as the details of the Creativity Program Beta, TikTok states that users will need to be at least 18 years of age to be eligible. Furthermore, creators will need to meet a certain threshold when it comes to minimum follower count and views. Once these criteria are met and the account is in good standing, the company can issue an invitation. While the invite system is a bit vague, on the plus side, those that are already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund will be able to easily switch to the new Creativity Program.

As far as how creators can start earning from this new program, TikTok shares that the creator must "publish high quality, original content." Again, this is also a bit vague, but another stipulation with regard to payment is that the content created must be longer than one minute. In order to monitor all of this, there will be a new dashboard that will show details like "video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics."

For the most part, this sounds like another way that creators can monetize their content, which is a great thing considering that TikTok payouts aren't often all that high. TikTok has not shared revenue details about this new program, but hopefully this will allow more creators to pursue their passion while also being rewarded in new ways.

