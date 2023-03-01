TikTok is back at it again, issuing new tools to curb teens' usage habits. From now on, the app will set an hour time limit for teens by default.

TikTok's been on a tear lately, adding new features that not only help elevate the user experience but also enhance the creator's experience as well. But the firm hasn't solely been focused on just making things more entertaining and has also introduced plenty of safeguards that aim to protect the platform's younger users. Today, TikTok has offered up another round of features, in hopes that it will assist teens and families to better manage everyday usage.

Going forward, users under the age of 18 will automatically have a daily usage limit set by default. By consulting with the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital, TikTok has set a new one-hour limit for teens that will be enforced by default. Of course, this won't be a hard limit and teens will have the freedom to increase watch time if they want to indulge in more short form videos. But, going forward, there will be a new prompt, requiring teens to enter a passcode to watch more.

Although this might not seem like a big change, it is likely that this kind of action creates better awareness of time being spent, and also helps to naturally break a watch cycle as well. TikTok states that this prompt will require teens to make an "active decision" in order to continue watching. TikTok takes things a step further for those that are under the age of 13, requiring a parent to authorize more time, issuing additional watch time in 30 minute increments.

The app will also be doubling down on the screen time management, requiring teens to set up a daily screen time limit when crossing the one-hour limit set by default and using the app for more than 100 minutes each day. Furthermore, the company will now also send usage habits to a users inbox, letting them know just how much time they spent watching videos in the app. For the most part, these are excellent additions to the already robust set of tools available on the app to help teens create a better balance when using the app.

While these types of tools are welcome, especially because it can become quite addicting when watching TikTok videos, one has to wonder whether all these new features are really there to help teens and families, or if this is all just a play to try and ease tension with regulators in the United States. Over the past year, tensions have been quite high, with businesses taking steps to ban the app from company devices, and regulators wanting the app banned completely from the United States.

As of now, users are free to download TikTok, but that could change at some point. While TikTok has been walking a tightrope, YouTube has been freely expanding its own short form video service, bolstering its content by incentivizing its creators, just recently allowing them to earn revenue from ads. While it was an experiment at first, the company has begun investing more heavily in the product, adding more features to the service, while also trying to broaden its reach by optimizing it for TV.

It's still early stages, but things look to be moving in a good direction for YouTube Shorts. If curious, you can always try out TikTok and YouTube Shorts. TikTok is a separate app that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, while Shorts is integrated in the YouTube app. Both offer a similar type of experience, but if you're looking to create on a platform, for now, it might be safer to choose YouTube, since TikTok's future isn't quite clear at the moment.

