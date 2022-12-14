TikTok is now testing a new horizontal video mode with a select number of global users. In the test, users will see a "full screen" button on-screen and, when pressed, will shift the video to a horizontal orientation that takes up the whole screen. While this might seem like a minor feature, it's another step for TikTok, which has been slowly encroaching on YouTube's territory over the past year.

TikTok is typically known for its short-form vertical videos, but the company has extended the length of videos that can be uploaded to the service, first to three minutes and then to ten minutes. With more time, creators can expand their content, uploading long-format videos similar to those found on YouTube. But it's unknown whether TikTok's audience will be receptive to horizontal long-form videos. After all, the magic of TikTok is getting short quick videos that consistently provide entertainment value.

While TikTok did confirm it is testing this feature, it didn't offer any more details about when this feature might be released to the public. Of course, there is always the possibility that this test doesn't go so well, and TikTok scraps the idea. With TikTok attacking horizontal video, YouTube has been busy on the other end, building its short-form vertical videos platform called Shorts. Most recently, the company announced that it would begin sharing ad revenue with Shorts creators starting in 2023.

YouTube has also added plenty of new features and has even given Shorts a more prominent presence on YouTube and on TVs. Instagram has also tried to get its foot in the door with short-form videos similar to TikTok, but the reception from those on the platform hasn't been so great. But these are still the early stages for both Instagram and YouTube, so it should be interesting to see if the two can topple the short-form video king in 2023.

