You're scrolling through TikTok, and inevitably you'll come up to that one video that will have the whole comment section buzzing. Most times, it's a nostalgic clip from a movie or TV show, and people are either expressing their love or hate for it. But then there are others in the comment section that don't really have a clue, curiously asking where the clip is from. Luckily, most times, the community is kind enough to fill them in and life moves on but after some extended time of that clip going around, sometimes the answers get lost.

Luckily, TikTok is now introducing a new tag that will allow users to easily tag shows and movies with clear answers from IMDb database. Users in the United States and the UK will have access to new tags powered by IMDb. Engadget states that up to five tags can be added to one clip and each tag can have details about the movie or TV show. If you've never browsed through IMDb, the website has pretty much any information that you would ever need about most TV shows and films, including but not limited to cast members, shooting locations, director information, release dates, composers, and more.

In order to add the new information provided by IMDb, users will need to tag a clip, then add a link, and select the appropriate film or TV show. The website has a large database holding millions of movies and shows, so you should be able to find what you're looking for. If you're curious about TikTok and want to give it a shot, you can download the app to your phone or tablet just by hitting the link below. While it does offer some excellent entertainment from time to time, just make sure you don't get sucked in to the endless rotation of short-form videos that will keep you occupied for hours at a time.

Source: Engadget