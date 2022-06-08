TikTok challenges Snapchat’s Bitmoji with Avatars

TikTok has emerged as one of the largest social media platforms in the past few years. But that doesn’t mean its above borrowing ideas from its competitors. Today, the company introduced Avatars, a fun new way for users to express themselves. With TikTok Avatars, users will have the ability to recreate themselves in the digital space, similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji.

In order to get started, you’ll want to head into the effects section and search for the Avatar effect. From there, you can create your avatar, customizing many different elements like skin tone, hairstyle, hair texture, facial hair, and makeup. You will even have the option of adding different kinds of accessories like glasses and piercings. Once you’ve created your avatar, you can start recording videos. The avatar will mimic any moves that you make, making it an animated recreation of yourself.

With Avatars, TikTok has done its best to offer an inclusive set of features

This feature is rolling out globally to all TikTok users. TikTok adds the caveat that it is the first iteration so things will only continue to improve as things move forward. The company states that it has done its best to offer an inclusive set of features but that it will rely on community feedback and its Creative Diversity Collective for input as well. If unfamiliar, the collective was formed towards the beginning of 2020, assembling a variety of different creatives from different backgrounds whose purpose would be to ensure diversity, inclusivity, and representation through TikTok.

TikTok has been aggressive in its push to woo creators to its platform. Last month, the company announced a new way for its creators to earn revenue through its LIVE subscription service. The service is also celebrating Pride Month, offering in-app programming and live events. The company is also celebrating Black Music Month, focusing on artists and creators who have brought inspiration to the TikTok community. TikTok is now available for download on iOS and Android.

Source: TikTok