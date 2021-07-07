TikTok might soon let you pay creators for custom videos

Earlier this month, TikTok announced plans to roll out support for longer videos on the platform. In a blog post on the matter, the company revealed that it would soon let creators make up to 3-minute long videos that would encourage them to create “new or expanded types of content.” While the new longer format is yet to roll out to all users, TikTok has now started testing a new feature that will let you pay your favorite creators for custom videos.

According to BuzzFeed News, TikTok is testing the new Shoutouts feature with creators in Turkey and Dubai. The feature lets users request custom videos from creators and tip them using the same in-app currency used during live videos. Creators get the option to set their own rate for custom videos.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature appears as a link called “TikTok Shoutouts” under the creator’s bio. Tapping on it brings up a pop-up that shows the price of a custom video, a short description, a rating bar, and a “Request” button. When you request a video, the app brings up a screen with the following description:

Request a video and pay your creator

Wait up to 3 days for your creator to accept

Get a video in about a week after the creator submits it for review

Check your direct messages to watch your video

At the moment, it isn’t clear if the Shoutouts feature will be available for all creators or if it will be limited by a follower threshold. BuzzFeed News reached out to TikTok for a comment on the feature, but the company is yet to share any info. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the new Shoutouts feature.