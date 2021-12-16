TikTok plans to take on Twitch with its own game streaming platform

It’s not uncommon for popular apps to copy TikTok — we’ve seen plenty of services do so. However, this time it’s the other way around. TikTok is testing a new PC game streaming platform, similar to Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube Gaming. The new app is in its early stages and has very basic features, but it could be the beginning of larger project that actually impacts its rivals. TikTok Live Studio allows users to live stream from PC games and apps, mobile devices, and cameras. The company is currently testing it with very few users in some Western markets.

The Verge has reported that TikTok is working on a Live Studio PC app that could take on Twitch. The new service is still not widely available and feature-rich, though. If the company releases the software globally, it could mark the start of a new era for TikTok, where short videos on mobile aren’t its only focus. The gaming industry is booming, and TikTok is already a known name in the video streaming field. This could give the company a notable head start in rivaling more established platforms, such as Twitch.

It’s super basic in its current state. Has both Landscape and Portrait Scenes. Sources include Game Capture, Mobile Capture, Video Capture, Program Capture, and some text/images. No browser sources, or alerts. Emojis are limited to the stock ones. pic.twitter.com/oOHwUbSdUF — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) December 15, 2021

As Bussey‘s screenshots on Twitter reveal, the app supports both Portrait and Landscape Scenes. Additionally, the current emoji are limited to stock ones. Users are able to stream from a PC program, mobile device, or camera for the time being. TikTok could potentially add more features down the road, if it decides to further grow and release this platform.

Would you use a PC game streaming platform built by TikTok? Let us know in the comments section below.