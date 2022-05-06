TikTok will soon start sharing ad revenue with select creators

TikTok, just like other social media platforms, has long faced criticism for not providing enough revenue opportunities for its creators. The platform does have a $200 million fund, which is used to pay out creators based on the popularity of their videos, but it has shown to be less sustainable and inconsistent, as outlined by multiple creators. To solve this, TikTok is launching TikTok Pulse, a new advertising revenue share program for creators and publishers.

TikTok Pulse will allow advertisers to display ads alongside the top 4% of all videos on the platform. Advertisers can choose from 12 content categories — beauty, cooking, fashion, gaming, etc. — to ensure their ads appear next to relevant videos.

“To help brands be on the pulse of entertainment and culture on TikTok, we’re excited to introduce TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that lets advertisers place their brand next to the top content in the For You Feed. TikTok Pulse is designed to give brands the tools and controls to be a part of these everyday moments and trends that engage the community,” TikTok wrote in a blog post.

But here’s the kicker: TikTok says it will share 50% of ad revenue with publishers and creators when ads appear alongside their videos. This is similar to how YouTube’s Partner Program works, which allows creators to earn 55% of ad revenue from overlay and video ads.

“With TikTok Pulse, we will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share program with creators, public figures, and media publishers. Creators and publishers with at least 100k followers will be eligible in the initial stage of this program.”

In the initial stage, creators with more than 100,000 followers will be eligible to participate in the TikTok Pulse program. The program will launch in June in the US, with more markets to follow suit in the fall.

Source: TikTok

Via: The Verge