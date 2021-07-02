TikTok will let you record longer videos soon

TikTok started testing a longer video format with select creators in December last year. The new format allowed users to create up to 3-minute long videos on the mobile and desktop apps. After testing the new format over the last few months, the company is now ready to roll it out to all users.

In a recent blog post, TikTok’s Product Manager, Drew Kirchhoff, wrote: “Creators are already well-versed in weaving multi-part stories together on TikTok (we all know the phrase, ‘like and follow for part 3’) but we often hear from creators that they’d love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches to life with TikTok’s creative tools. With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space.”

The company also shared a couple of examples of how creators have been using the new 3-minute format on the platform:

The new 3-minute format will start rolling out to users worldwide over the next few weeks. Once the format rolls out to your device, you’ll receive a notification highlighting that “longer videos are now part of your creative toolbox.”

TikTok’s expansion to 3-minute videos will help the platform compete with other major video-sharing platforms, like YouTube. It will also give the platform an edge over other short video-sharing platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, which have surged in popularity over the last couple of months.

Note: The attached previews may not load for you if TikTok is not available in your region.