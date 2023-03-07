TikTok is, without a doubt, one of the most popular short-form video content platforms out there right now. While it has remained dominant over the past few years, the company has seen new competition from the likes of YouTube Shorts. This has resulted in the company making changes to its platform in an attempt to bolster its users and also better support its creators. With all that said, it looks like TikTok is once again making changes, adding a new Series feature that will allow creators to paywall their premium content.

TikTok Series is a new feature that will allow creators to post videos onto the platform as part of a collection and have the content behind a paywall. What makes Series intriguing is that the content format can be much longer. Generally TikTok videos are short videos coming in anywhere from 10 seconds to a minute. But, the platform does support longer times, allowing creators to post videos up to ten minutes long. Now within a Series, creators will have the freedom to expand past that limit, posting videos up to 20 minutes in length. Furthermore, a collection will be able to have as many as 80 videos.

You can see where this feature can get quite interesting, considering that if a creator makes a long series filled with long form videos, the cost might actually be worth it for a viewer. For the time being, Series will only be open to select creators, but TikTok does state that it will open the program up to more creators in the near future. The company states that since this feature is still early days, it will be monitoring it and if needed will make changes based on feedback. While there's a lot on the line here, hopefully this will be a new way for creators to earn revenue and also have subscribers feel good about the content they are paying for.

Source: TikTok