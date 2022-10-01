TikTok’s live streaming shopping experience could be coming to North America

Although TikTok has been dominating the past few years with its short-form videos, the company has always been looking for new ways to expand its arsenal. While it does offer online shopping in other parts of the world, it looks like it’s setting its sights on the US and surrounding regions by launching a new shopping platform.

According to the Financial Times, TikTok is planning to launch a live streaming shopping experience in North America. The source states that it will partner on the project, TikTok Shop, with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive, so that it can leverage its live streaming prowess and technology. TalkShopLive focuses on live social-shopping experiences and has worked with companies like Walmart, Microsoft, and also small creators. While things have not been solidified, the companies are in talks and are in the final steps of negotiations.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If TikTok Shop goes live in North America, it will offer users the ability to connect with creators, merchants, and businesses in a new way. The service could arrive as early as next month, which would be just prior to the busy holiday shopping season. When launched, it will allow users to purchase products inside the app, and there will even be a live streaming component as well. As mentioned previously, although this feature will be new to the North American market, it has been available in other regions for some time. Despite its success in parts of Asia, the live streaming shopping experience has not done so well in the UK. The tepid response in the UK has caused TikTok to become a bit more cautious with its launch in other countries.

It remains to be seen whether those in North America will latch onto the idea of shopping through social media platforms. If the past is any indication, this could be a hard sell for consumers in the US, with rival Instagram recently relegating its own Shop tab in a new test with users. The company stated that it was doing so in order to try and simplify its experience.

Source: The Financial Times

Via: The Verge