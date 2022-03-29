TikTok tests “Watch History” to help you monitor all the hilarious clips you’ve seen

Plenty of people enjoy spending their free time on TikTok. The platform offers bite-sized clips revolving around various topics and interests. Whether you’re looking for tutorials, informative facts, totally-not-staged pranks, or hilarious content, you will likely find a match. One of the annoyances of this platform, though, is the inability to track the clips you’ve already watched. On several occasions, users accidentally refresh their For You tab and end up losing the previous feed — before getting the chance to save or share certain content. Fortunately for all of the TikTokers out there, that could be changing in the future. TikTok is currently testing a “Watch History” feature with select users. Those taking part in this test can view a list of the videos they’ve seen in the past seven days.

You will be able to see your watch history for the last 7 days pic.twitter.com/TtXnjSnb4b — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) March 29, 2022

Twitter user @hammodoh1 first spotted and posted about this new addition to TikTok. As the screenshots they’ve shared display, eligible users can access the Watch History feature from the app’s Settings — through the Content and Activity section. It’s unclear whether this test is regional, random, or based on other criteria. In a statement to TechCrunch, a TikTok spokesperson said:

We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.

The company hasn’t shared any other details regarding the feature’s availability or its future plans. If you’re really keen on checking your TikTok watch history right now, there are two workarounds you can consider — if you’re not part of this limited test:

Downloading your entire data archive and checking the Video Browsing History zip file. Searching for an asterisk (*) through the Discover page and toggling the Watched Videos option.

