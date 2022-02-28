Your TikTok video uploads can now be up to 10 minutes long

TikTok started as platform to share bite-sized video footages for informative, comic, and entertainment purposes. The service slowly started growing to become one of the favorite apps amongst teenagers and young adults. Less than a year ago, the company increased the maximum length limit of a video to 3 minutes. This has enabled users to get more creative with the kind of content they post on the platform. Prior to that, TikTok limited users to 1-minute clips — which might’ve been an obstacle for those who wanted to share more detailed content. Now the company is rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes long to all users globally.

CONFIRMED: TikTok is rolling out longer 10 minute video uploads to ALL users globally. https://t.co/Q0ksHThroa — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to @stokel everyone would be getting 10 min videos on TikTok soon. “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators” https://t.co/RCqR9loXIM — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 28, 2022

TikTok mentions in the screenshot attached above that users have to be running the latest version of the app to take advantage of the new upload limit. The company is spreading the word among users through a notification that mentions the change. It has additionally confirmed to @stokel on Twitter by stating the following:

Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators

Some users might find this change a step in the wrong direction. That’s because the original concept of the app revolved around the short-form format. However, it’s understandable why the company would want to expand its boundaries. Taking its large user-base into consideration, TikTok can further compete with YouTube by extending the 3-minute limit.

Do you actively use TikTok? If so, what do you think of this change? Let us know in the comments section below.