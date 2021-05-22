Tile Mate tracking tags now on sale for just $20

Tile was one of the first companies to start selling Bluetooth tracking tags, and even with Apple and Samsung now producing their own versions, Tile’s tags are still great AirTags alternatives. Now you can get the entry-level Tile Mate for just $19.99 on Amazon, a savings of $5 over the regular price and $10 cheaper than Apple AirTags.

This is Tile’s basic tracker, with a Bluetooth range of around 200 feet. It’s designed to be attached to keys, bags, and anything else you need to find occasionally. You can also press the button on Tile to locate your phone. Just like Apple AirTags and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, the internal battery can be easily replaced once it runs out, so there’s no need to constantly recharge the tag. When you need to find the Tile, you can select it from the phone app and it will start ringing.

Tile Mate (2020) This Bluetooth tracker works with iOS and Android, has a water-resistant design, and works with replacable batteries. It's a great AirTags alternative for anyone who can't (or doesn't want to) use Apple's tags. Buy at Amazon

There are two key differences between the Tile Mate and Apple AirTags. First, Tile is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so it’s more useful if you only have an Android phone or want to share tags with others. Second, Tile doesn’t have as large of a tracking network as Apple (which has led to privacy concerns), so your chances of finding a lost item aren’t as high as it would be with AirTags.

Bluetooth trackers are a great way to keep tabs on important items, and at this sale price, the Tile Mate is an excellent option (as long as the item will stay within range of your phone).