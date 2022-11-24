I'm not sure if there's anything more frustrating than losing an important item. Whether you accidentally drop your keys in the parking lot, can't find your backpack, or are just looking for your wallet as you get ready to leave for the house, searching for items is never fun. Luckily Tile makes some awesome trackers that make finding those pesky items a lot easier.

Right now, all the best Tile trackers are seeing big discounts for Black Friday, with some deals even saving you more than 50% off the regular price. There's never been a better time to shop for a Bluetooth tracker, and if like me, you're prone to misplacing your keys, these just might be some of the best Black Friday deals you can grab.

Tile Mate (2022) 3-pack

The Tile Mate is one of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market right now, offering you the ability to track your items from anywhere and give you peace of mind that your important items aren't lost forever. With easy-to-use iOS and Android apps, you can easily track your Tile Mate in real time and ping them directly so then start ringing out loud, useful for when you know your keys are in your home but have somehow found the perfect hiding spot. Plus, you can even ping your phone just by tapping the Tile logo on the tracker, so it works both ways! Add in the fact that the trackers themselves are IP67 water-resistant, and you know you don't have to worry about the tracker not working if it's exposed to the elements. This 3-pack is the best value you'll find this Black Friday, so stock up some backups or track multiple items.

Tile Mate (2022)

If you don't need three trackers, you can still grab a great deal on a single Tile Mate. The reason we love the three pack so much is because the Tile Mate doesn't have a replaceable battery, meaning you eventually have to replace the device. However, the battery last for three years, so it's not something that you'll need to deal with often. Still, if you're new to Tile, or just want a backup replacement for the Tile you already have, this single Tile Mate is worth picking up for a 28% discount.

Tile Sticker (2022)

While the Tile Mate is a great all-round tracker, especially for items like keys and backpacks, the Tile Sticker has a much smaller footprint making it easier to stick on the items you want to track — literally. It's sticky back lets you attach it in all sorts of place that the bigger Tile Mate just wouldn't be able to go. Stick it in your glasses case, on your headphones, or even that pesky TV remote, so you can always ping it when you need it.

Tile Slim (2022)

If you find yourself misplacing your wallet often, the Tile Slim may be the right tracker for you. Design to be put right into one of your wallets credit card slots, it still has all the benefits you need in a great Bluetooth tracker.

Speaking from personal experience, buying a solid Bluetooth tracker or two to keep track of your everyday essential item — like keys — is a huge load of your mind. You never have to stress about looking for your stuff again. Plus, with all of Tile's tracker being compatible with Alexa and Google Home, you can easily ask your favorite virtual assistant to help you out when ever you need.

With Tile's entire lineup of amazing Bluetooth trackers discounted heavily this Black Friday, you don't have to worry about every losing anything ever again.