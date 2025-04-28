I always look for new ways to boost my productivity when working on a Windows PC. I’ve discovered that tiling window managers are a fascinating way to do it. They allow automatic arrangement of the open windows you’re working on to auto-arrange and resize app screens without overlapping. They create a structure that resembles a grid of apps on your screen. But it doesn’t stop there. You can place windows side by side or stack them up. Some allow adjustments on the fly as app windows are opened or closed.

A tiling window manager organizes open apps mathematically by working with the dimensions of your screen. It organizes the cluttered mess of open apps into a fully symmetrically organized layout. Unlike the Snap Layout feature on Windows, a tiling manager provides a more calculated approach to arranging the windows on your screen. While not considered a “true” tiling window manager (according to some in the community), if you have ever used FancyZones (part of PowerToys), it gives you an idea of what a tiling window manager does. In fact, I would call FancyZones a tiling manager, but Microsoft calls it windowing. However, I digress. I was surprised by what I could do to make my Windows experience more productive. These keyboard-driven managers are aimed at power users in response to Microsoft’s default and inefficient window management system. Here are some ways they have worked for me, and they can work for you too.

4 Organization

Tiling window managers scream productivity