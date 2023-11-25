If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Cyber Monday to pick up a TV, this is the guide you need. No matter what type of TV you’re shopping for, we scoured the internet to find the best Cyber Monday TV deals and put them on this list. From value deals to QLED TVs to massive OLED units, this guide has it all.

INSIGNIA F20 Series 32-inch Smart HD TV

We start off by listing the most affordable option we could find — the 32-inch INSIGNIA Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p TV. This is a 60Hz LED TV offering a modest HD resolution of 720p, but it has smart features. If you want a TV that supports most streaming platforms, like Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max, and ESPN+, this TV gets the job done.

The TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control features like finding and launching content, searching for content in all apps, and basic functions like volume control and switching inputs. The TV even supports AirPlay and comes with built-in Fire TV capabilities. It has 1 USB 2.0 port and its twin speakers have a combined output of 10W.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV

If you’re in the market for an Amazon Fire TV, this is one of the better deals we found. This 50-inch television set boasts a high dynamic range, with HDR10 and HLG certifications. Being a 4K Ultra HD TV, it offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and comes with Fire TV tech built into it. It also supports streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Max, Peacock, Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and many more.

This unit is part of the Fire TV 4-Series, and being an Amazon product, of course, it comes with a remote that supports Alexa. You can also mirror your iPhone or iPad thanks to support for AirPlay. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and features plenty of ports — 3 HDMI 2.0, 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 1 Ethernet, 1 Digital Optical Audio Port, and 1 USB port. The speakers are 8W each, but the TV boasts Dolby Digital Plus certification.

Hisense U6 Series ULED 55-inch Mini-LED Google Smart TV

If you seek value for money, look no further than this 55-inch QLED TV. This 4K 60Hz TV from Hisense is part of the U6 series and comes with a Mini-LED panel that features local dimming. The unit features a built-in Chromecast and offers Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which promise a cinema-grade movie-watching experience in your home. The speakers have an output of 20 Watts.

If you’re big on gaming, you’ll appreciate the TV’s automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) and support for VRR (variable refresh rate), which minimizes input lag and screen jitter.

As this product runs Google TV as its OS, the remote supports Google Assistant and also has a bunch of quick access buttons for major streaming services. You get two USB ports, two audio-outs, and 1 Ethernet and HDMI port each.

Samsung Q60C Series 55-Inch QLED 4K TV

Shopping for a 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology? This Samsung Q60C Series TV gets a $200 discount, and it seems like quite a sweet deal. You get a bunch of features that start with the letter Q, here — Quantum processor, Quantum HDR, and Q-Symphony 3.0. While the processor tackles 4K upscaling, Quantum HDR promises deep blacks, strong contrast, and crisp picture quality. Meanwhile, Q-Symphony lets you pair the TV with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars.

All major streaming platforms are supported. The TV runs on Samsung's Tizen OS and the remote supports both Bixby and Alexa. The coolest part about the remote is that it features a solar panel, so you don’t have to worry about replacing its batteries. The dual speakers on this TV support surround sound, under the “Object Tracking Sound” moniker.

Samsung S90C Series 55-inch OLED 4K TV

With a 32% price slash, this 55-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung is looking really good to us right now. This 4K OLED TV offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and comes with a Neural Quantum Processor that supports 4K upscaling. You get vibrant colors thanks to Quantum HDR technology, while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite enrich your audio experience. The TV itself is pretty gorgeous, too — at just 4mm, the bezels are super thin.

The TV comes with 40-watt 2.1-channel speakers and has 1 Ethernet port, 4 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. If you plan to game a lot, this TV supports 120Hz VRR, has an input lag of just 0.1 ms, and supports FreeSync Premium.

LG C3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED EVO Smart TV

If you want to completely spoil yourself this Black Friday but also want a great deal, how does a 29% discount sound? Feast your eyes upon this 4K OLED TV from LG’s C3 Series — you get 77 inches of visual goodness combined with a bunch of great features. Powering this TV is the a9 AI Processor Gen6 chip, which uses ThinQ artificial intelligence to offer the best picture quality. This ultra-slim LG TV runs on webOS 23 and features quad speakers — two 20W and two 240W speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The remote supports both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, input lag of > 0.1ms, and support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, this TV is a gamer’s dream. You’re also covered in terms of ports; there are 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB 2.0 ports, plus an Ethernet port.

