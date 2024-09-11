The air cooling vs. liquid cooling debate isn't a simple one — different users prioritize different aspects and benefits when making the choice. Some would prefer the simplicity and acoustics of an air cooler, while others wouldn't compromise on the esthetics and higher performance of an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler. However, one thing that is becoming increasingly clear regardless is that it might be the end of the line for custom watercooling loops​​​​​​.

Custom loops were never intended to be adopted by the masses, typically relegated only to enthusiast builds where absolute performance and intense overclocking reigned supreme. In 2024, however, custom loops might be on their way out, fast becoming a relic of the past.

3 Custom loops demand more money, time, and skill

Be prepared for some intense DIY

Close

For most users, cooling the CPU means installing an air cooler or a stock AIO liquid cooler, and they're probably blissfully unaware of the circus that custom watercooling can become. In contrast to a pre-built cooler that you simply attach to your CPU, a custom loop consists of tubes, waterblocks, reservoirs, and fittings that you need to assemble yourself. Needless to say, this requires considerably more skill than the overall competence needed for building a new PC.

Even among enthusiasts, many users are reverting to AIO liquid coolers after years of using a custom watercooling loop on their high-end rigs.

You'll need to ensure the right size and compatibility of every part of the loop, and spend a lot of time putting everything together. Finally, the cost of a custom loop can range from $400 to $700 and even more. Most people who build a custom loop cool their graphics cards as well, further adding to the cost of the open-loop setup.

Enthusiasts might shrug off the added financial investment and effort required for creating a custom loop, but the vast majority of the PC building community will naturally look elsewhere. Even among enthusiasts, many users are reverting to AIO liquid coolers after years of using a custom watercooling loop on their high-end rigs.

2 The benefits aren't worth the hassle

Custom loops are cool, but at what cost?

The biggest reason to use a custom watercooling loop instead of an AIO or air cooler is to attain significantly lower thermals, especially for the CPU. While user reports vary, custom loops can deliver anywhere from 10–20℃ lower CPU temps compared to AIOs. That's a big difference when you're considering today's power-hungry processors, but does that instantly make custom loops worth it?

Delidding your CPU might have become slightly easier thanks to delidding kits, but the process will void the warranty of your CPU if you're doing it yourself.

You need to keep in mind that those massive gains usually only come with delidding the CPU i.e. removing the IHS from the CPU to establish direct contact between the waterblock and the die. Delidding your CPU might have become slightly easier thanks to delidding kits, but the process will void the warranty of your CPU if you're doing it yourself (Intel will, reportedly, still honor the warranty if delidding is done by some system integrators).

Source: Flickr

Besides, a custom loop needs way more maintenance than an AIO — you need to ensure there are no unintended leaks in the loop, plus drain the liquid now and then for cleaning purposes. Unless you need to squeeze every last ounce of performance from your CPU, you can skip a custom loop and pick a high-quality AIO instead. Undervolting your CPU can further help you attain lower CPU temperatures.

1 AIOs are more powerful than ever

Watercooling (sans custom loops) is accessible to everyone