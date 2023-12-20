Key Takeaways Apple has reinstated the Apple Watch face swipe gesture after users expressed dissatisfaction with its removal in watchOS 10.2.

Apple listened to users' feedback and brought the dynamic background to all sections of the Now Playing screen in iOS 14.

Apple lowered its commission fees for small businesses on the App Store from 30% to 15% to encourage indie developers to use its platform.

Apple is infamous for its walled garden approach, where it plays by its own rules. So, when people submit to the company's ecosystem, they're restricted from performing certain actions that other platforms are open to, such as easily sideloading apps. This places Apple in a powerful position, where it often gets away with its decisions, even when most users aren't happy with it. After all, controversial changes like removing the headphone jack from all iPhone models aren't enough to push its loyalists away.

Despite all of this, however, there have been multiple instances of Apple submitting to public pressure and reversing some of its decisions, and we'll be highlighting some of them below.

5 Apple Watch face swipe gesture

The shortcut has returned months after its removal

Close

The most recent example of Apple listening to user feedback is reinstating the Apple Watch face swipe gesture. For those unfamiliar, users could swipe horizontally on the face to switch between the ones they've added to their watch. That was the case for many years until watchOS 10 removed it for seemingly no logical reason. While the entire watchOS navigation system was overhauled with this OS release, no new action was triggered when swiping horizontally on the main watch face, leaving this available gesture unused.

Many users voiced dissatisfaction with this change following watchOS 10's release, as the removed gesture allowed them to easily switch between their favorite faces. Alternatively, they would have to hold on to the face, swipe through the available ones, and then dismiss the dedicated face switcher. This would only make switching faces more time-consuming. Two OS 10.X releases later, Apple took a step back and reintroduced the face swipe gesture with version 10.2. However, this gesture is now disabled by default, and users will have to dig into the settings to enable it manually. It's unclear why Apple has suddenly become opposed to this gesture, but having it as an optional toggle now is certainly a welcome change.

4 Apple Music Now Playing UI

The dynamic Now Playing screen was originally a bug of sorts

Close

On iOS 13, when users would go to the Lyrics section of the Now Playing screen in Apple Music, the background would show a colorful blur that dynamically changes based on the album art. However, if the following song doesn't support lyrics, the dynamic background with the blurred colors would stick around. Many users, particularly on the iOSBeta subreddit, used to post about how this dynamic background should be applied on the Now Playing screen at all times, and feedback was submitted to Apple through the dedicated app.

In iOS 14, Apple finally complied with what users had requested and brought the dynamic background to all sections of the Now Playing screen. So, now, even when you're not in the lyrics section, the player will still show colorful graphics that reflect the song's cover art instead of plain white or black. Fortunately, this feature has survived the past few years of software updates and is still available for iOS 17 users.

3 App Store commission fees

Apple lowered its fees for smaller developers

Source: Apple

The iPhone maker is infamous for its tight App Store rules and the high commission fees it charges developers. While Google sometimes charges similar commission percentages, Android app developers could always avoid them by distributing their apps in alternative stores. Meanwhile, casual iPhone users are pretty much limited to the App Store, so iOS app developers will have to comply with whatever rules Apple sets if they want to reach the iOS user base.

Eventually, to soften things up, Apple dropped the commission fees for small businesses from 30% to 15%. Through this strategy, the company still collects big bucks from major corporations. At the same time, it also encourages indie developers to use its development platform and digital storefront, which won't cost them as much anymore.

2 MacBook port variety

The diverse set has returned to the Pro models

Close

Another negative Apple trait is sometimes sacrificing practicality for aesthetic purposes. This heavily impacted MacBook users when the company decided to ditch most ports on its portable Mac models, apart from two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. This meant that any MacBook user wishing to connect to non-USB-C, wired peripherals would need to rely on a dock or dongle.

Following years of complaints across the web, Apple finally reverted its decision on newer MacBook Pro models. For the past three years or so, the company has enabled its Pro laptop users to enjoy the wider port variety again, including native support for HDMI, SD cards, and more. That's not to mention that all new MacBooks, including the Air variants, have restored MagSafe charging support, which is arguably superior to charging through the USB-C port. Nonetheless, those wishing to avoid MagSafe can still use a USB-C charger to top up their notebooks. The choice is theirs.

1 RCS support

The company will support the requested protocol in a few months

One of the biggest pressures Apple has submitted to is adopting the RCS communication protocol. Following years of pressure from Google and some other companies, the firm announced it would support the feature on iPhone in late 2024. So, users can expect RCS to be part of the upcoming iOS 18 update.

For those unfamiliar, RCS would enable Android and iOS users to text each other using the native messaging apps by relying on an internet connection. It's similar to iMessage and WhatsApp and should work seamlessly between both platforms. This will enable users to exchange high-quality media, read receipts, message reactions, and more. Nonetheless, it may not be encrypted by default, and Apple could work with other companies to adopt a universal E2EE standard.

Whether Apple is adopting RCS due to pressure from users and companies like Google or to avoid potential EU investigations and fines isn't clear. Nonetheless, it's safe to assume that Apple isn't internally happy about this change. Had it not been for pressures from users or the EU, the company likely wouldn't have decided to adopt the standard anytime soon, if ever.

Apple sometimes cares about user feedback

Apple is a for-profit business, and its ultimate aim is maximizing its revenue. So, typically, it will do whatever it takes to get there, even if this means inconveniencing users and app developers. Nonetheless, the company sometimes submits to public demands from users or regulators and undoes some of its controversial actions. This only reflects how powerful voicing our opinions publicly is, as when a certain request gains online traction, the tech overlord sometimes listens, and our prayers don't go unheard.