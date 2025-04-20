Microsoft is no stranger to make weird and sometimes simply bad decisions when it comes to Windows. Not every change the company has made has been welcomed by fans, and in some cases, the backlash has been so strong that the company was forced to quickly reverse those choices.

There have been many instances of this, especially in the past decade or so, since major updates became more viable over the internet. It's important to remember that when it comes to things like this, there is strength in numbers, and complaining to Microsoft can result in actual changes being made. So let's take a look at a few examples where Windows users forced Microsoft to fix bad design choices.

6 The Windows 11 taskbar

So limited at first