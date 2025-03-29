We love games that let us make choices, don’t we? Whether it’s picking weapons, managing inventories, choosing companions, or making decisions that impact the plot, choices are what make gaming the ultimate interactive medium that it is. It isn’t always sunshine and roses, however, since some choices are a lot heavier than others, making us wish we could just put down the controller and walk away.

Tough games aren't just about impossible-to-beat bosses — they can be about impossible-to-make choices, too. Whether it’s deciding the fate of a beloved character or making a call that alters everything, some choices weigh heavily on our hearts. These aren’t just tough — they’re impossible, the kind that stick with you long after the credits roll. Here are some of the many instances when games put us through terribly impossible choices that still weigh down on our hearts and minds.

Related 4 video game villains that were actually right all along These villains had valid reasons for their actions. Here are 4 video game antagonists who were right all along.

Prey

A modern, space-age trolley problem