There's a quote from the second Phineas and Ferb movie where Doctor Doofenshmirtz says "If I had a nickel for every time I was "doomed" by a puppet, I'd have two nickels...which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice." People use that quote to describe a rare, specific event that happened to occur more than once.

It's what I would have led this piece about people building their own CPUs at home with, but in truth, people have done this more than twice. I had no idea people had such knowledge, especially when I struggle just to get the thing installed on a motherboard. So, here are some people who are a lot smarter than I who made their own CPUs.

It's a good-looking cube, too

The piece that inspired this article was an amazing feat performed by James Sharman. They've uploaded over 100 videos to YouTube detailing their process of building their very own 8-bit CPU at home. The CPU isn't something you can slot into your motherboard; in fact, it looks like something you'd find in an air traffic control station. However, all the bits work, and James is slowly adding more and more features to it to make it a proper CPU.

In the above video, he shows off his latest feat: rendering a 3D cube using a CPU that he built himself. Remember, this also means that he created and implemented a video output module for the CPU that he had already created, and then coded a spinning cube to top it off. The amount of work and knowledge that went into making this boggles my mind, but I'm just glad I can sit by the sidelines and watch all the videos of him making this beast.

Related Extend the life of your laptop with these 4 DIY upgrades Upgrading your laptop doesn't need to be hard and can be a great way to breathe new life into it

Why let Excel do the calculations when you can make a CPU to do it for you?

That then reminded me of the time we reported on someone building their second CPU in Excel. Yes, I said second; they had originally made a 16-bit CPU using the spreadsheet software, and it could only process data at a speed of 1-2Hz. That's why they made a second one—an 8-bit RISC CPU—which pushed the speed up to 12-14Hz. They could then use this CPU to draw colored squares in a line, albeit very, very slowly. Still, an amazing feat.

Related Pre-built NAS vs. DIY storage server: Which one’s better for you? Having a hard time deciding whether you should assemble a NAS or buy a pre-built enclosure? We're here to help out!

1 Ben Eater made his own 8-bit CPU (and so can you)

Feel up for a challenge?

Okay, so we've seen a few people who have made their own CPUs, but what should you do if you want to try your hand at making one? Well, from what I can see across CPU builders around the world, a lot of them cite Ben Eater as their main stepping stone to creating their own hardware. And after poking around his work, I can see why.

Not only does Ben Eater know how to make a CPU using a breadboard and logic gates, but he also documents what he does in YouTube videos. This means, even if you don't want to actually make your own CPU, you can follow along with the videos he uploads and see what kind of work goes into making on.

If you do want to rise to the challenge, Ben Eater actually sells kits you can use to make your own breadboard-based CPU. They don't come cheap—the entire thing costs $299.96, and that's with a discount for buying every kit at once—but a lot of people who went onto making their own 8-bit CPUs as a project cite Ben and his kits as the main reason they got started, so he has to be doing something right.

Related Should you buy an extra router for your DIY projects? If you're experimenting with DIY projects on your home network, it could be worthwhile to have a second router to try out new settings

Even if you never make one, the results are always fun to watch

Feeling up to making your own CPU right now? If so, congratulations; you have more gumption than I have. The process that goes into a CPU is far too mind-boggling for me to wrap my head around, and I much prefer to look at what other people do with their own projects. However, if you want something to do in the long run and you want to learn how the processors in your computer work, I think studying how to make your own CPU is definitely a valid way of doing both of those things.