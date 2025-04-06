Over the last 30 years or so, the media has repeatedly pronounced PC gaming, and, by extension, gaming PCs dead. This doom-mongering reared its head in the 90s with the popularity of home consoles like the NES and PlayStation, in the 2000s with the rise of piracy and console prioritization by developers, and in the 2010s with the explosion of mobile gaming. Even the last five years have been filled with declarations of gaming PCs finally losing to consoles due to terrible PC ports and unaffordable hardware.

While there is always a shred of truth in whatever trend sparks these pronouncements, they're always short-sighted or fail to read the room. The PC wasn't defeated by consoles or mobile phones, nor did piracy or unoptimized titles seal its fate. The current dark age of PC gaming might feel like it's the worst it has ever been, but gaming PCs will weather the storm like they always have.

Related 8 trends that will sound the death knell for gaming PCs The road ahead for PC hardware is dark and full of terrors

5 1990s - Nintendo and PlayStation make gaming PCs obsolete

NES, SNES, and PlayStation