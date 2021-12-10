Tinder’s new Music Mode makes swiping a bit more fun

If you’re single, you’ve surely heard of Tinder. And if you’ve used it, you know that Tinder has a Spotify integration built-in. Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services across the globe and music is something everyone listens to. The Spotify integration within the app makes use of this fact to display people’s favorite music tracks as their Anthem. Based on this, you can infer if you will vibe with someone, at least in terms of music preferences. While this feature has existed for quite some time, Tinder is introducing a new Music Mode that further strengthens this integration and automatically plays a soundtrack while viewing someone’s profile.

Up until now, the Spotify Anthem chosen by users would reside at the bottom of their profile. You would have to scroll all the way down to find it and then tap on it to listen to the track. Given the placement, it was easy for a lot of users to miss this element. With the new Music Mode update (via AndroidCentral), Tinder will start playing the Anthem in the background while you’re viewing the person’s profile. This gives a more immersive experience while swiping through and can also help users form an instant connection based on whether or not they like the song.

Tinder says that the Anthem — a song that describes the user inside and out — has helped users across the globe see an increase in matches by up to 10%. With the new Music Mode, the number is expected to go higher with more users getting familiar with the feature. Tinder also claims that Music Mode will simulate the experience of being at a party and meeting new people, something that users have been missing out on due to the pandemic.

Music Mode on Tinder will be rolling out to users globally in the coming weeks. It will be available in all regions where both Tinder and Spotify are present.