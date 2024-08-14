Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi community loves recreating classic hardware - PlayStation 1 and early 00s PC replicas are the latest trends.

Raspberry Pi 4, 4-inch screen, wire connectors are needed for project - all details available on Instructables page.

Project involves 3D printing, painting, wiring the tiny PC - uses Twister OS with an XP skin for look and feel.

If there's anything we've learned from the Raspberry Pi community, it's that they love using their SBCs to recreate classic hardware. It hasn't even been a week since we saw someone revive a PlayStation 1 with a Raspberry Pi , and already we're seeing someone else bringing the early 00s into the current day using the SBC. If you're a fan of old Dell computers, you're going to want to take note of this project. And if you're especially adventurous, you can even build your own.

Creating a tiny PC using a Raspberry Pi and a 3D printer

This amazing project is brought to us by Salim Benbouziyane on GitHub. The project requires quite a lot of parts, including a Raspberry Pi 4, a 4-inch screen, and some wire connectors. However, Salim has thankfully listed everything he did on the Instructables page for his project, so you shouldn't be left high and dry.

The little PC took a lot of work to bring to life. It included 3D-printing the computer (with all of the STL files listed on the Instructables page), then cleaning up all the parts afterward. Then, he used an airbrush to paint everything and proceeded to wire up the system. And, of course, he added teeny-tiny versions of the old "Intel Inside" stickers that came with PCs back then.

As for the operating system, while it may look like Windows XP, it's actually using Twister OS using an XP skin. While it's not an exact one-to-one match with Microsoft's iconic operating system, it's a quick and painless way to get the look and feel of the early 00s. The end result was a small Dell look-alike that can be operated by a mouse and keyboard, and it looks absolutely amazing.

If you'd like more projects like this, check out this other miniature retro PC someone made with a Pi. Or, if you fancy something a little more modern, check out this fancy PC case that makes your Pi look like a gaming rig.