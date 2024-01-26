Key Takeaways Windows 11 can be reduced to a command-line interface, known as Minwin, resembling the graphically simple Command Prompt.

Minwin is a stripped-down version of Windows 11 with limited functionality, but it showcases the possibility of running a barebones operating system.

While Minwin is not available for download yet, it may be released in the future, potentially making it compatible with devices like Raspberry Pi.

If you know your Windows history, you'll know that the operating system got that name when it moved away from using pure MS-DOS and started using a graphical user interface to show things. As it turns out, you can force Windows 11 back to its legacy roots and reduce it back to a command-line interface. This is what the developer of Tiny11 has achieved, calling their new creation "Minwin."

Windows 11 gets even smaller with Minwin

The developer of Win11, NTDev, posted a video on YouTube about their project. There's absolutely nothing flashy here; no Copilot, no Start menu, and definitely no UI. It's as graphically complex as the Command Prompt, which meant that NTDev had to resort to fancy 00s-era ASCII logos to announce that Minwin was working.

Unfortunately, due to its heavily cut-back state, NTDev states that there's not a lot you can do with this reduced version of Windows 11. However, it's still a massively impressive feat and shows just how much you can remove from Windows 11 and have it still run. On top of that, Minwin does still suupport multitasking, so that's one thing it has over its older peers.

At the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be a way to download Minwin. It's likely that NTDev is ironing out some issues with the operating system beefore releasing it publically, if they decide to do so at all. After all, this project may just be an experiment to see if a barebones version of Windows 11 could be achieved instead of making an operating system that people will want to use. However, if it does release, it'll be interesting to see how quickly someone can get it up and running on a Raspberry Pi.