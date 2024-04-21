Key Takeaways NTDEV, the developer of Tiny11, has released a new version of the Builder variant.

This variant now lets you pick from any version of Windows 11 you like.

In true Tiny11 fashion, the app will also scrub your ISO of any bloatware.

Windows 11 comes with a bunch of apps pre-installed that not everyone will appreciate. For example, people will likely get more use out of Microsoft Edge and the News widget than they will Xbox or Clipchamp. But getting rid of all the chaff can be annoying at best, and impossible at worst. Fortunately, the maker of the legendary third-party app Tiny11 has released a new version of its Builder variant, and it's looking to be a major win for anyone who wants to take more control over their Windows 11 system.

NTDEV releases a new version of Tiny11 Builder

As spotted by Neowin, the newest version of Tiny11 Builder has been released. If this is the first time you've heard of the app, Tiny11 aims to get Windows 11 on your system with as little bloatware as possible. This means getting rid of all the apps that people consider unessential to give them more room for the ones they actually want. The developer, NTDEV, has come out of hiding once more to announce that they have released a new version of Tiny11 Builder.

So, what's the big deal about this new update? As it turns out, due to advancements in Powershell, Tiny11 Builder can now give you even more customizability than ever before:

You can now use it on ANY Windows 11 release (not just a specific build), as well as ANY language or architecture. This is made possible thanks to the much-improved scripting capabilities of PowerShell, compared to the older Batch release.

Before you hop in, here's a list of all the apps that have been stripped out of Windows 11 using Tiny11 Builder, which you can tweak to keep the ones you actually want:

Clipchamp, News, Weather, Xbox (although Xbox Identity provider is still here, so it should be possible to be reinstalled with no issues), GetHelp, GetStarted, Office Hub, Solitaire, PeopleApp, PowerAutomate, ToDo, Alarms, Mail and Calendar, Feedback Hub, Maps, Sound Recorder, Your Phone, Media Player, QuickAssist, Internet Explorer, Tablet PC Math, Edge, OneDrive

If this sounds perfect, head over to the project's GitHub page and grab it yourself. And if you want to customize Windows 11 but rather not cut out a ton of the included apps, why not check out StartAllBack to learn how to tweak the operating system to your liking?