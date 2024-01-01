Key Takeaways Tiny11 Core is a further trimmed-down version of Tiny11, allowing Windows 11 to run on lighter hardware and achieving usable emulation speeds.

This version of Tiny11 is not for everyone as it makes significant changes to important services like Windows Defender and Windows Update.

If you're a developer or enthusiast, you can download Tiny11 Core for ARM and provide feedback on bugs or issues. Some features can be manually activated.

We were already impressed when Tiny11 updated with Windows 11 23H2, trimming down the operating system's unessential services to save on system storage and memory. However, the developer wasn't done yet, as they have now released a new version called Tiny11 Core. This new version removes even more features from Windows 11 and can be downloaded as a 3GB file.

Tiny11 gets even smaller with Tiny11 Core

As announced on NTDEV's account on X, Tiny11 Core is an even further trimmed-down version of Tiny11. Tiny11 Core runs on ARM hardware and allows people to squeeze Windows 11 on even lighter hardware. In a post, NTDEV announced that Tiny11 Core will let you run Windows 23H2 in a vastly reduced form:

NTDEV is careful to note that this version of Tiny11 is not for everyone. They managed to get this smaller footprint by making "significant changes" to services that are important to Windows 11's operation, such as Windows Defender and Windows Update. It's not intended to be installed on a workhorse PC and used for everyday tasks; instead, it's more meant for developer or enthusiast use.

If you'd like to give this a try, you can download the latest build on the Tiny11 Core for ARM page on the Internet Archive. The download is a measly 3GB in size, and if you spot any bugs or issues with the build, NTDEV encourages you to let them know. The file also contains an .XML file listing everything that was removed, with some features available to activate manually.