Key Takeaways NTDev managed to install Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro, showing off their Tiny11 build on X.

Windows 11 seemed to adapt well to the iPhone's screen, but it took about 20 minutes to boot up.

This isn't the first time PC tech has been put on phones, showing a trend in pushing boundaries.

Windows 11's hardware requirements prevent it from being installed on less-than-ideal systems, but that hasn't stopped people from trying to cram it onto as many devices as possible. Just ask NTDev, who strives to cut down Windows 11 as far as possible into a fan-made version called Tiny11. Now, they're at it again by installing Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro, but don't get too excited; it didn't work out so well.

The Tiny11 dev gets Windows 11 working on an iPhone 15 Pro

NTDev posted their feat on X, showing off their Tiny11 build running off of an iPhone 15 Pro. As far as the screenshots show, the operating system seems to adapt itself to the iPhone's smaller screen well. You could easily believe that running Windows 11 on an iPhone would be feasible if it wasn't for NTDev stating that it took about 20 minutes for it to even boot up.

This isn't the first time we've seen people do the impossible and put PC tech on their phones. A few months ago, we saw Google getting ChromeOS running on an Android phone, but it appears it was just a proof-of-concept and not something the company planned to take seriously. We also covered the Winlator app that can run PC games on your Android phone, albeit there are a few drawbacks to it. And if this is the first time you've heard of NTDev, check out when he made a tiny Windows 11 install by removing the windows.