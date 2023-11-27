Key Takeaways Tiny11, a fan-made version of Windows 11, reduces the operating system's file size, freeing up space for users' files.

The newest version of Tiny11, with 23H2 support, comes with new features, bug fixes, and a 20% smaller install size.

Tiny11 is compatible with Windows Copilot, but it is treated as an optional update, allowing users to choose whether or not to install it. However, it is important to note that Tiny11 is not officially supported by Microsoft.

If you enjoy using Windows 11, but you dislike how bloated it can feel at times, now would be the perfect time to use Tiny11. This fan-made version of Windows 11 cuts down the operating system to a more manageable file size, leaving you room for more of your files. Now, Tiny11 has been released with 23H2 support, bringing with it a slew of useful features like Windows Copilot.

The new features in the Tiny11 2311 patch

As shared by the NTDEV account on X (via Windows Central), the new version of Tiny11 is out now. If this is the first time you've heard of it, Tiny11 is a fan-made project that cuts down on disk space by removing Windows 11's optional features. Users can then re-enable these features based on what they want from Windows 11, making Tiny11 the best way to get Windows 11 running on low-performance computers.

Fans of Tiny11 will be pleased to know that the newest version comes with new features and bug fixes. The install size is 20% smaller than the previous one; a win-win for fans of free disk space. And for the long-time fans, the newest version of Tiny11 patches some annoying issues, such as Windows Update not working properly.

The newest update comes with Windows Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant that's also available on Windows 10. While some may find Copilot a handy tool to have around, the developer of Tiny11 stated that it's treated as an optional update, so you don't have to install if it you don't want it. And now that Tiny11 is up-to-date with its official counterpart, it's a great opportunity for anyone on a budget home or office PC to save some space on their limited hard drives without sacrificing any much-wanted features. Do note that this is a fan project and that you won't officially be supported by Microsoft if you use it.