Running home servers can prove challenging, particularly if it's your first deployment. Self-hosting apps is a great way to save money and gain complete control of all your data, but it can have a rather steep learning curve when starting fresh. That's where a handy tool such as Tipi can make a difference. Based on the same Docker container tech that allows for many different apps to be conveniently installed on network-attached storage (NAS) and other operating systems, Tipi makes it even easier to install and manage apps.

What is Tipi, and why should you use it?

The greatest thing since sliced bread